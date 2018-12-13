Is NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Getting His Own Adidas Signature Shoe?

Utah Jazz baller Donovan Mitchell had a stellar rookie campaign last season and has spent this year dominating opponents on the hardwood. Does that warrant a signature basketball shoe from Adidas? From chatter online, the answer is yes.

According to a SLCdunk.com report, athletic retailers have confirmed that the Three Stripes will release a signature sneaker for the star guard in Q3 2019. The publication stated there could be five colorways that are tied to Spiderman comics such as “Venom,” “Carnage” and “Scarlet Spider.” (Mitchell’s nickname is Spida and has worn “Venom”-inspired customs on the court.)

The Adidas-backed 22-year-old has rocked multiple performance sneakers on the court this season including the Pro Bounce 2018 Low and the Dame 4.

Donovan Mitchell in the Adidas Pro Bounce 2018 Low. CREDIT: AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Through 29 games this season, Mitchell is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game. While the season is still young, the Jazz sit at No. 12 in the Western Conference so far. The next game for Mitchell and Utah is on Saturday when they hit the road to face the Orlando Magic.

Current basketball stars on Adidas’ ambassador roster with signature shoes include James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers and Derrick Rose of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Donovan Mitchell in the Adidas Dame 4. CREDIT: AP Photo/Chuck Burton

