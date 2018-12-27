Adidas Reveals NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s First Signature Shoe

NBA star Donovan Mitchell now has his own Adidas sneaker.

The Three Stripes unveiled the Utah Jazz guard’s debut look today, the D.O.N. Issue #1. (The acronym stands for “Determination Over Negativity.”) The colorway the brand showed off first boasts an orange, similar to the hue featured on the team’s City Edition jerseys, paired with blue. It also boasts hints of white.

Donovan Mitchell with his Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 signature sneaker. CREDIT: Adidas

The low-cut silhouette features a two-toned midsole and outsole and an exaggerated collar, reminiscent of what’s used on the Adidas Marquee Boost Low performance basketball sneaker.

While Adidas unveiled the sneaker, the price point and release date was not revealed. However, Mitchell did state he wants the masses to be able to afford his shoe.

“I wanted the shoe to be accessible to all people, both pricewise and colorwise, and I wanted everything to be relatable to the everyday person that can’t spend $250 on shoes. I wanted to work with Adidas to find ways to make sure the shoe was accessible to everybody who wants to wear them,” the baller said in a statement.

Donovan Mitchell holding his Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 shoe. CREDIT: Adidas

Another look at Donovan Mitchell with his Adidas D.O.N. Issue #1 sneaker. CREDIT: Adidas

So far this season, Mitchell has rocked multiple sneakers on the court such as the Pro Bounce 2018 Low and the Dame 4.

Reports surfaced this month that Mitchell would have a shoe with the brand coming in Q3 2019, with five colorways tied to Spiderman comics.

Want more?

Is NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Getting His Own Adidas Signature Shoe?

These New Kith x Adidas Sneakers Are Made to Handle the Toughest Winter Conditions

Why Adidas Signing Stan Smith to a Lifetime Deal Is Important