Donald Trump Jr. ‘Fixes’ Nike Ad With His Father’s Face

After his father critiqued Nike for its campaign with ex-NFL star Colin Kaepernick on Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. decided to take to Instagram to do the same.

He posted a revised version of a widely circulated campaign photo, which features a close-up, black-and-white shot of the former San Francisco 49er with text reading, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

A billboard in San Francisco of the Nike ad with Colin Kaepernick. CREDIT: Eric Risberg/Shutterstock

In Trump Jr.’s re-imagined version, the president’s face replaces Kaepernick, with the same text and “Just Do It” slogan.

“There, fixed it for you. #maga,” he captioned the image.

Trump Jr. also took to Instagram to repost a meme, originally created by @AmericansforLiberty, that pokes fun at Senator Bernie Sanders using the same format. The text on that image reads, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing someone else’s everything.”

The president himself had a lot to say about The Swoosh’s campaign, tweeting earlier today, “What was Nike thinking?”

The latest round of criticism comes on the heels of the campaign’s television debut, which came during a Thursday matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. The ad spot made its social media debut on Wednesday, serving as part of the “Just Do It” slogan’s 30th anniversary.

While Nike’s decision to feature Kaepernick has led to mixed reviews from celebrities, fellow athletes and fans, the campaign has garnered considerable chatter over the past few days. Nike was mentioned more than 5 million times on social media in just three days following the campaign’s debut, and Kaepernick’s initial tweet announcing the campaign received over 900,000 likes.

