Jordan Brand Made DJ Khaled Two Exclusive Pairs of the Air Jordan 3

CREDIT: Courtesy of We The Best Music Group.

Following teasers this month on Twitter, DJ Khaled unveiled his latest collaboration with Jordan Brand, featuring two new colorways of the Air Jordan 3.

The duo will consist of the “Father of Asahd” iteration, which will include a vibrant blue suede and gray outsole coinciding with the upcoming release of Khaled’s 11th studio album, slated to drop sometime this year. The “Another One” iteration opts for a blue leather upper with a blue semitranslucent outsole to complete the look.

The sneaker’s standout feature includes Khaled’s “We the Best” branding on the heel tab, replacing the traditional Jumpman logo.

While a retail release is unlikely, Khaled also announced that fans of his Air Jordan 3s can sign up for a chance to win them here.

