Kanye West Asks DJ Clark Kent to Debut a Sexual New Song on Social Media

Two of the most important and influential figures in sneakers — DJ Clark Kent and Kanye West — worked together to release a provocative new song early this morning.

DJ Clark Kent, a rap industry veteran who has one of the greatest collections of kicks ever assembled, posted around 2 a.m. ET a photo of the Kardashians on Instagram — who are all giving the camera the middle finger — stating, “KANYE Told Me To Drop His New Song… So… New KANYE WEST • “XTCY” • Link In Bio. (You’re welcome.).” The legendary DJ and record producer also shared the link to the song via his personal Twitter account.

The song from the Yeezy creator is overtly sexual — a welcomed treat for diehard fans of the outspoken rapper-producer, but not an ideal listen for those with sensitive ears. West makes note of how attractive the Kardashian sisters are on the song by rapping, “You’ve got a sister-in-law you would smash? I’ve got four of ’em.”

The link to stream the track is available in DJ Clark Kent’s Instagram bio and on his Twitter account now.

New KANYE WEST • “XTCY” • Link In Bio. (You’re welcome.) @ Calabasas, California https://t.co/JluDKSS0dK — DJ CLARK KENT (@DJClarkKent) August 11, 2018

