Diamond Supply Co. and Puma Announce Futuristic Footwear and Apparel Collection

After teaming up in January, Diamond Supply Co. and Puma are back for a new set of sneakers this summer.

The collection from the skateboarding/streetwear brand and the German sportswear giant this year focused on two classic sneakers from the Puma archives, the Suede and Clyde. While each had premium updates by Diamond, they were conservative redesigns in comparison with these upcoming offerings.

For the summer collection, Diamond and Puma envision skate shoes of the future with the all-new Abyss silhouette and modernized takes on the Clyde and Basket in updated Sock constructions.

Diamond Supply Co. x Puma Abyss CREDIT: Puma

Diamond Supply Co. x Puma Abyss Knit CREDIT: Puma

The Abyss follows current sneaker trends with a bold high cut featuring a contrasting color block and a zippered slip-on design. Diamond’s take on the eye-catching shoe includes two versions. One is constructed in mesh and neoprene in the brand’s signature black and “Diamond Blue” tones, while a second gets a knit body in heather gray with a black neoprene heel.

Diamond Supply Co. x Puma Clyde Sock CREDIT: Puma

The Clyde Sock and Basket Sock each retain their traditional silhouette but are updated with socklike inner bootie designs. The Clyde features a knit sock and premium leather upper in gray or black. The Basket features a lightweight and breathable design perfect for summer with neoprene quarter panels wrapping the mesh sock body, available in Diamond Blue and black colorways.

Diamond Supply Co. x Puma Basket Sock CREDIT: Puma

Along with the sneakers, the collection contains a full set of apparel including a track jacket and pants, tank top, shorts, T-shirt and cap.

The Diamond Supply Co. x Puma Summer ’18 capsule releases June 9 directly from Puma and at select retailers.