These Two Iconic Outdoor Brands Have Joined Forces for a Rugged US-Made Boot

Iconic outdoor footwear brand Danner and like-minded retailer Orvis, have joined forces for the creation of Orvis Light II, a special-edition U.S.-made boot targeting the modern outdoorsman.

The classic Danner style has been updated with durable Cordura side panels in Orvis green, and waterproof full-grain leather upper with both the Danner and Orvis logos on the tongue.

For enhanced performance, the boot also features a Vibram Sierra outsole with Megagrip for traction on a range of terrain and conditions. The Gore-Tex lining is waterproof and breathable, adding to the boot’s functionality.

Danner x Orvis rugged outdoor style. CREDIT: Danner

The boot is made in Danner’s Portland, Ore., factory and features its signature stitch down construction, and is designed to provide a wider platform with increased stability. The boots can also be refurbished at Danner’s recrafting cente, even after years of wear. Recrafting packages include resoling, new lining,and hardware or heel counter replacements.

“Our 160-year-old passion for the outdoors is rooted in our expertise and love for bird hunting,” said Charley Perkins, hunting product developer at Orvis. “We constantly look at ways to make this experience better for our customers through product innovation. We can’t think of a better partner than Danner for such a versatile and technically sound boot, born from long days in the filed and on the trail.”

The boot retails for $398, and is available at Orvis.com and Danner.com/orvis.

