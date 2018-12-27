Will the Dad Shoe Trend Continue in 2019?

Chunky sneakers with exaggerated features, collectively referred to as dad shoes, dominated 2018. But will the trend continue next year? Four of the most respected names in the sneaker world shared with FN their predictions for the popular silhouette. Here’s what they had to say.

Victoria Chiang, sneaker influencer

“Unfortunately, yes. I think the dad shoe/chunky shoe will continue to have a strong top half of the year but then will transition to more modern, upgraded versions of typical dad shoes rather than just completely ludicrous, exaggerated chunky shoes. Examples of this are the A-Cold-Wall Nike Vomeros and the [Comme des Garçons] Nike Shox set to release next year.”

A-Cold-Wall x Nike Zoom Vomero +5 CREDIT: Nike

Henry “Henrock” Francois, sneaker influencer

“Whether it’s slimming down chunkier silhouettes, updating shoes with new, interesting colorways or adding trail/hiking outsoles, it seems as though every brand is trying their hand at the dad shoe, so I believe the trend will continue throughout 2019.”

Derek Curry, owner of Sneaker Politics

“I’m a horrible person to ask about this trend because I didn’t think it would last this long [laughs]. Every drop that worked, I would scratch my head and wonder what was going on in the world.”

Ankur Amin, CEO of TGS (parent company to retailers including Extra Butter)

“The chunky ’90s style should continue as a trend in 2019. Luxury brands are now all over it, too, and streetwear will continue to evolve it further.”

Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker. CREDIT: MyTheresa

Want more?

Why the Dad Shoe Trend Must Die

Adidas Reveals NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s First-Ever Signature Shoe

Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker Wore $20K Nike LeBron Sneakers During NBA Christmas Game