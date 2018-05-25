Hershey and The Shoe Surgeon Create Reese’s Cleats for Soccer Star Christian Pulisic

The Hershey Company has partnered with Christian Pulisic, soccer star for the German club Borussia Dortmund and the U.S. Men’s National Soccer team. And to kick off the deal, the firm recruited Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone to make the midfielder a Reese’s-inspired Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 cleat.

The candy-inspired cleats were “Reese-ified,” the company said, with images of dripping chocolate and Reese’s Pieces designs. And The Hershey Company said this was not the only pair made, confirming there are 10 more in existence.

But sorry custom sneaker fans, the cleats are not available for purchase.

Christian Pulisic holding his The Shoe Surgeon's custom Reese’s-inspired Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 cleat. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Pulisic was given the cleats during an event Thursday in New York at Hershey’s Chocolate World in Times Square, which was a celebration of a new product launch, the Reese’s Outrageous bars.

“It’s not very often that a superstar hails from your own backyard. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to welcome Christian to the Hershey team and look forward to our partnership and following his illustrious career both on and off the field,” Suzanne Jones, VP of The Hershey Experience, said in a statement.

Pulisic added, “Growing up in Hershey, the company, its brands and the people have been something I’ve always admired. It’s a dream come true to partner with Hershey. I literally feel as happy as a kid in a candy store.”

A look at The Shoe Surgeon's Reese’s-inspired Nike Mercurial Vapor 360 cleat. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

