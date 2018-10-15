Minnesota Vikings Gave Its Team Nikes Representing 11 Different Cancers

Stefon Diggs of the Minnesota Vikings in the Under Armour UA Spotlight.

This month, the National Football League and the American Cancer Society will continue to show their support for those in the fight against cancer for the 10th straight year with the “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” campaign.

Ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals yesterday, the Minnesota Vikings owners Lenny, Mark and Zygi Wolf outfitted over 400 staff members with customized “Crucial Catch” Nike Roshe Runs, which included players, front-office staff, coaches, scouts and more.

Employees were able to choose from a selection of colorways representing one of 11 different cancers for the initiative — navy (colon cancer), pink (breast), teal (cervical), blue (prostate), gold (pediatric), emerald green (liver), white (lung), gray (brain), orange (kidney), purple (pancreatic) and black (melanoma). Additional details include the embroidered “Crucial Catch” text on the heel.

Vikings owners Zygi, Mark & Lenny Wilf have given a pair of “Crucial Catch” Nikes to every team staff member. Employees could choose which 1 of 11 cancers that most affect them. Featured: Breast, Prostate & Pediatric cancers. pic.twitter.com/1001qEThrb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 12, 2018

This cause hits close to home for the Vikings organization when Hall of Famer, eight-time Pro Bowler and former Vikings defensive end Chris Doleman was diagnosed with Glioblastoma this year, causing tumors to form on his brain’s supportive tissue. Yesterday, both the NFL and the Vikings also donated $175,000 to the American Cancer Society.

Check out the rest of this week’s NFL action today and on Thursday when the rest of the league hits the field sporting multicolored equipment for the players and commemorative pins for the coaches.

Want more?

An Official Look At the New Off-White x Nike Air Max 97 That’s Rumored to Be Released Soon

The John Elliott x Nike Air Force 1 Is Finally Being Released

You Can Customize the Nike Air Force 1 With Nigel Sylvester This Week