Cristiano Ronaldo Gets $22M Fine in Tax Evasion Case Deal, Reports Say

Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish tax authorities have reached a deal that will keep the soccer star out of jail on tax charges but will result in a large fine, according to multiple reports.

The fine he received by pleading guilty reportedly is worth €19 million (roughly $22 million). Ronaldo will also accept a two-year prison sentence that he won’t serve, according to reports.

The Nike athlete and new Juventus addition initially appeared in a court near Madrid in July 2017 on four counts of tax evasion. According to reports, Ronaldo was alleged to have used numerous companies outside of Spain — mainly in Ireland and the British Virgin Islands — to hide income he made from image rights from 2011 to 2014, which was reportedly worth €14.7 million (approximately $17 million) in taxes owed.

Aside from legal news, Ronaldo has consistently made headlines as of late, most notably for his move from Real Madrid to Juventus in a $129.3 million deal. And although he hasn’t hit the pitch for the squad yet, Adidas has sold more than $60 million worth of his new jersey, according to a Business Insider report, including more than 520,000 units the first day it was available.

