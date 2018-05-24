Cristiano Ronaldo Gets His Own Nike Training Sneaker

To stay in the shape needed to dominate on a soccer pitch, renowned player Cristiano Ronaldo works out in Nike’s latest training sneaker, the Free x Metcon. And now, the star athlete has his own iteration of the shoe.

The Nike Free CR7 x Metcon arrives on Saturday via Nike.com, as well as at select retailers. It retails for $120.

Nike Free CR7 x Metcon CREDIT: Nike

According to Nike, Ronaldo picked white as the sneaker’s primary color because “it provides a light, fresh feel and embodies the energy and spirit he needs for his training.” The shoe also features what the Swoosh said is his favorite color, ice blue, on its TPU cage and handstand heel clip.

Ronaldo’s version also boasts a new logo on the TPU cage, which Nike said was inspired by an ancient Portuguese navigational tool, a nod to his heritage. Also, the soccer star’s signature is featured on the insoles and his CR7 branding is embossed in the premium leather used on the heel and the tongue.

The Cristiano Ronaldo signature on the insoles of the Nike Free CR7 x Metcon. CREDIT: Nike

By incorporating Free tech in a Metcon style for the first time, the sneaker was designed to give the wearer the benefits of barefoot-style training. It is executed with open mesh to keep the look light, breathable and durable, and it also features laser-siped forefoot flex grooves to help maximize natural motion and minimal heel siping for a stable platform for lifting. It also boasts a toe clip for protection on the medial side, a heel clip to help minimize drag and a triangle midfoot rubber wrap.

