Cristiano Ronaldo Goes to China With Nike for the Second Time

Cristiano Ronaldo is on a trip for Nike to China — a follow-up to the China tour he did last summer with the Oregon-based sportswear brand.

The soccer star is in his off-season following his turn in the World Cup, and he’s taking advantage of his extra time to visit fans and support the country’s grassroots soccer efforts.

Ronaldo’s visit included a fan-filled event in Beijing on July 19, coming fresh on the heels of his trade to Juventus, from Real Madrid. The athlete took to Instagram to share shots of his enthusiastic fans.

The 33-year-old also announced the beginning of the Active Schools CR7 Sports Camp, a program meant to boost access to soccer for children from rural China.

While Adidas sponsors Ronaldo’s new club — meaning that he’ll be sporting jerseys from the brand next season — he continues to be a Nike athlete and will continue to sport the brand’s footwear on the pitch.

To commemorate Ronaldo’s trip, The Swoosh released a China-exclusive collection of his latest signature footwear, consisting of the Mercurial Superfly Elite FG CR7 cleat, decorated with a “Fire Dragon” graphic, the Mercurial Vapor Academy TF CR7, made with young players in mind, and the Nike FC CR7, designed for street play.

Cristiano Ronaldo's China-exclusive Mercurial Superfly Elite FG CR7. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

All special-edition models bear a new Chinese-character version of Ronaldo’s famed CR7 mark: C罗. According to Nike, “the logo suggests the player’s capacity to galvanize — metaphorically, to breath fire into —Chinese football.”

