Cristiano Ronaldo Just Took His Game to the Next Level With a Little Trick That Helps Him Win

By Nikara Johns
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup Group B match vs. Morocco.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo is on roll so far during the 2018 World Cup. The Nike athlete and soccer star led his team to victory today after scoring the winning and only goal in the match against Morocco.

This goal was one of the sweeter ones, too. Ronaldo is now Europe’s top scorer with 85 goals under his belt for Portugal. He broke Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas’ record for the most international goals by a European player.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group B match vs. Morocco.
This comes after his hat trick in last Friday’s 3-3 draw with Spain. And with 85 under his belt, Ronaldo only trails Iran’s Ali Daei, who scored 109 goals during his 1993 to 2006 reign.

Next up, Portugal will play its final match in Group B against Iran on Monday.

