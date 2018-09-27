The ‘Creed 2’ Trailer Is Out and There’s Plenty of Nike, Converse and Jordan In It

The second “Creed 2” trailer has arrived, and for sneaker fans, there’s plenty of Nike, Converse and Jordan to look at.

While the Nike workout gear rocked in the upcoming film by superstar actor Michael B. Jordan, who plays the character of Adonis Creed, is easier to catch, if you watch close enough, you’ll see some great kicks. The sneakers you’ll see most clearly are the beat up Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars worn by Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone. However, the training scene shows glimpses of numerous Nike and Jordan Brand styles.

The teaser image for the film, however, gives the best look of a pair of shoes you’ll see when “Creed 2” comes out. Jordan is the lone figure in the photo, rocking a pair of the Nike HyperKO boxing boot. (For the person who fights, the ring-ready model retails for $170.)

The HyperKO was also shown in the first trailer for the movie, which hit YouTube in June.

“Creed 2” will hit theaters on Nov. 21.

Ahead of the first “Creed” film in 2015, Jordan trained with athletes in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago as he did when preparing for his the role in the movie, with attendees wearing various colorways of the Jordan Brand’s Flight Flex Trainer 2. In “Creed,” Jordan wore eye-catching sneakers, including the Air Jordan 11.

Want more?

‘Creed’ Star Trains With Athletes In Jordan Brand Before Movie Debuts

Michael B. Jordan Is Coach’s First Face of Menswear

Jordan Uses Nike’s Latest Air Tech on Its Upcoming Proto-Max 720 Sneaker