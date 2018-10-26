6 Cozy Sweatpants You Can Wear in Public

Over the past few years, athleisure has gone from trendy to commonplace, effectively shifting the status quo of dress codes. No longer is it considered a fashion faux pas to wear sweatpants in public or go all-gray. If you still need some convincing, look no further than celebrities like Drake, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.

Before you attempt to emulate the cozy look, there are a few things to note. A good pair of sweatpants can be effortlessly swapped between athletic and casual looks. Consider a fitted cut with a taper toward the ankle that will allow you to show off your prized sneakers. When it comes to colors, solid shades such as black, gray and navy are the easiest to incorporate into wardrobes and will allow for some room to experiment with the rest of your outfit.

Take a look at some of the best options for staying comfortable and warm this winter below.

John Elliott Escobar sweatpants. CREDIT: Barneys

Made with super-soft and insulating French terry, this black pair with contrast drawstrings is a cold-weather staple.

This option from Adidas includes built-in shorts for a fashion-forward layered look, as well as double-knit fabric to keep you extra cozy.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece. CREDIT: Nike

A modern take on the classic heather gray look, Nike’s sportswear tech sweatpants are done in a breathable fabric perfect for any winter workout. And you can easily pair them with a leather jacket and your favorite kicks for a sleek everyday look.

Buy: Nike sportswear tech fleece $100 Buy it

This relaxed fit features drawstrings at both the the waist and ankles. Wear the pair cinched for a more polished look or leave the ties undone to keep it more casual.

Champion Fleece Powerblend jogger pants. CREDIT: Kohl's

A No.1 best-seller on Amazon, Champion’s slim-fit powerblend joggers are made of a special cotton-polyester blend for reduced pilling and shrinkage after multiple washes — and they retail for just $21.

Flint and Tinder Fieldhouse sweatpants. CREDIT: Huckberry

Cut from a lightweight terry fabric, this pair is designed to keep you warm during everyday wear and cool down after light activity.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

