These 2-Day-Old Nike LeBron 16 Sneakers Are Already Reselling for Over $800 on eBay

LeBron James officially made his Staples Center debut as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend while facing off against the Houston Rockets in a limited-edition purple and gold version of his Nike LeBron 16 signature sneaker — that’s now reselling on eBay for over $800.

Prior to the game on Saturday night, sneaker retailer Foot Locker issued an app-based interactive scavenger search in L.A. called “The Hunt,” giving select fans the opportunity to purchase the highly coveted “Court Purple” Nike LeBron 16. The kicks would then release again that night at the Staples Center via Nike Stash, granting fans in attendance the chance to secure their pairs.

THE HUNT: Completed. Check out how it went down in LA for the #Nike Lebron 16 King 'Court Purple' featuring @raypolancojr. See you next time in a city near you! pic.twitter.com/RwSSLh7Smw — Foot Locker (@footlocker) October 22, 2018

Similar to the LeBron 16 “King,” the Battleknit 2.0 upper is executed with the team’s vibrant purple hue and a lion-inspired graphic on the heel counter, which sits atop full-length Max Air cushioned tooling. According to LeBron 16 designer Jason Petrie, the sneakers are inspired by the brand’s throwback ad from 2003 featuring an 18-year-old “King James” as he sat on his throne while protected by three lions.

As of now, there is no official word on whether the “Court Purple” Nike LeBron 16 will be making its way to retailers in the near future.

James finished the game by filling up the stat sheets with a combined 24 points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes of action.

