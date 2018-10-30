A New Ruling Just Reignited Converse’s Infamous Trademark Saga

A federal court today revived a years-old Converse case that saw the brand go up against 30 shoe brands and retailers over its iconic Chuck Taylor designs.

In a new ruling, the appeals court overturned a lower court’s decision that Converse lacked enforceable rights on the popular shoe.

“We hold that the [U.S. International Trade Commission] erred in applying the wrong standard in aspects of both its invalidity and infringement determinations,” U.S. Circuit Judge Timothy B. Dyk wrote in an opinion, adding that the trade board “relied heavily on evidence — both as to Converse’s use and the use by competitors — far predating the relevant timeframe.” (The court found the ITC had gone back decades for evidence in the case when it should have looked back only five years.)

The case dates back to October 2014, when Converse filed suit against dozens of shoe sellers including New Balance, Fila, Tory Burch, Walmart and Skechers alleging they infringed on its classic sneaker style’s bumper toe, striped midsole and toe cap. The brand argued that companies were violating a common-law trademark protected in a trade-and-tariff code by importing “knockoff” sneakers with similar elements.

While most companies opted to settle out of court, Skechers and New Balance notably chose to fight the suit. In June 2016, the brands scored a victory when the ITC ruled that the trademark elements Converse sought to enforce were invalid.

“We are pleased that the ITC invalidated Converse’s claimed trademarks in the Chuck Taylor midsole design,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said at the time. “Countless companies, including Skechers, have used the same midsole design in canvas court-style sneakers for decades.”

Despite the apparent blow of part of today’s ruling, there could be a silver lining for Skechers and New Balance.

In its 2016 ruling, the ITC had said that if Converse’s trademarks were valid, the Skechers and New Balance sneakers in question would have constituted trademark infringement. That ruling was also vacated, as the appeals court said today that the ITC must deliver a more rigorous analysis to demonstrate that the shoes are “substantially similar.”

FN has reached out to New Balance, Skechers and Converse regarding today’s ruling and will provide updates as they become available.

