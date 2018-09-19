Converse Reimagines Its Classic One Star Sneaker As a Runner

The Converse Run Star Y2K in white and red.

Converse, one of the most widely recognized brands in the footwear space, has a brand new silhouette: the Run Star Y2K, a reimagining of the classic One Star model as a modernized runner.

Already launched in three colorways, the Converse Run Star Y2K includes both white and black-based iterations featuring mesh and patent leather uppers surrounding the iconic Star logo on both the lateral and medial sides. The model sits atop a chunky EVA-cushioned foam midsole and rubber outsole, which wraps up to the heel of the sneaker. The retail price for each pair is set at $90.

The Converse Run Star Y2K in white and navy. CREDIT: Nike

The Converse Run Star Y2K in black and red. CREDIT: Nike

The Run Star Y2K was designed with collaborations in mind, which was seen during JW Anderson’s Spring 2019 London runway show, combining the Chuck Taylor All Star upper with the Run Star’s exaggerated EVA-cushioned tooling.

Fans of the Converse Run Star Y2K runner can pick up their pairs now at Converse.com.

Also dropping on Thursday, Converse and workwear brand Carhartt WIP are set to release three new iterations of the popular One Star silhouette.

