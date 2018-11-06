Converse Releases New Sneakers That You Can Wear in the Snow

The lateral side of the Converse Mountain Club Chuck Taylor All Star.

When it comes to shoe styles that are designed to endure inclement weather, Converse isn’t the brand that first comes to mind. But that’s about to change. The sneaker label has upgraded a few of its iconic silhouettes — the Chuck Taylor All Star, One Star and Fastbreak — with high-tech fabrics that can withstand harsh winter conditions.

Inspired by footwear worn by soldiers during World War II, this capsule takes a utilitarian approach. Each sneaker is equipped with Gore-Tex waterproof linings and a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating to keep your feet warm and dry. The classic Chuck Taylor, which comes in a minimal white-on-white look with printed text on the upper (instead of the traditional All Star patch), features a double-lacing system to secure your foot in place, with chunkier tooling to handle rocky terrain.

The Converse Mountain Club One Star in action. CREDIT: Nike News

The One Star, meanwhile, comes in a sleek black colorway, and it boasts functional water-resistant attributes, complete with its signature One Star embroidery on both the lateral and medial sides.

The lateral side of the Converse Mountain Club Fastbreak. CREDIT: Nike News

Synonymous with its basketball roots, this Fastbreak model opts for a clean khaki green makeup, which now features a functional strap to keep out precipitation and wind.

Prices for the Converse Mountain Club capsule collection range from $120 to $150.

Sneaker fans looking to upgrade their selection of winter kicks with these styles can do so starting on Thursday, Nov. 8, when the collection arrives at select Converse retailers and online.

