The Best Reactions From Those That Struck Out On Today’s Hyped Nike SNKRS App Release

One of the most anticipated sneaker releases of the summer, the Nike React Element 87, came and went in the blink of an eye when they saw their official launch in the USA today via the Nike SNKRS app. Everybody wanted them, but few came out with a pair of either of the two debut colorways for the hyped performance-meets-lifestyle silhouette.

As usual, many of the sneaker heads that struck out on the shoe were quick to jump on social media to voice their frustration. Most of the blame was placed firmly on Nike SNKRS, the brand’s smartphone app where the shoes were available. Reactions for consumers’ “L’s” (sneaker world terminology for “Loss”) ranged from rage, to sadness, to comedy.

more Ls for me… I hate the Nike SNKRS app so much. — Heskicks (@Heskicks) July 13, 2018

SNKRS app is terrible 🤬 — Juan (@CallMeScott_) July 13, 2018

7am L on SNKRS, great start to the day pic.twitter.com/pI5xvI21Ei — cozy (@cozybanco) July 13, 2018

Some SNKR app critics on Twitter had their strong .gif game on full display.

Whole TL right now reacting to the SNKRS app… pic.twitter.com/9D6iNN4evp — Skoob 🇵🇦🇯🇲 (@TheKidSkoob) July 13, 2018

me every time i try to get something via the nike snkrs app pic.twitter.com/IBZZ0C8wpn — Joon Lee (@joonlee) July 13, 2018

Even Jacques Slade, one of the most popular sneaker YouTube personalities in the world, wasn’t able to secure a pair.

Many sneaker heads also voiced their displeasure not just for this release of the React Element 87, but for their long history of never scoring a purchase from the SNKRS app.

i’ve never won on nike snkrs. smh. — Jeffrey Jason (@iamjeffreyjason) July 13, 2018

I’m like 0-27 on the #SNKRS app pic.twitter.com/vcq8LzE0MK — Rap Game Forrest Gump 🇬🇭 (@Sixfever) July 13, 2018

If you thought the shots at SNKRS was limited only to consumers, think again. Even the official Twitter account of Snickers candy bars got in on the conversation with a witty tweet of their own.

Looks like you need a #SNICKERS to log on to SNKRS. — SNICKERS® (@SNICKERS) July 13, 2018

All in all, it was just another day for the sneaker world, where limited edition releases always leave everyone who came out empty handed feeling a bit emotional. Better luck next time.