The Best Reactions From Those That Struck Out On Today’s Hyped Nike SNKRS App Release

One of the most anticipated sneaker releases of the summer, the Nike React Element 87, came and went in the blink of an eye when they saw their official launch in the USA today via the Nike SNKRS app. Everybody wanted them, but few came out with a pair of either of the two debut colorways for the hyped performance-meets-lifestyle silhouette.
As usual, many of the sneaker heads that struck out on the shoe were quick to jump on social media to voice their frustration. Most of the blame was placed firmly on Nike SNKRS, the brand’s smartphone app where the shoes were available. Reactions for consumers’ “L’s” (sneaker world terminology for “Loss”) ranged from rage, to sadness, to comedy.
Some SNKR app critics on Twitter had their strong .gif game on full display.
Even Jacques Slade, one of the most popular sneaker YouTube personalities in the world, wasn’t able to secure a pair.
Many sneaker heads also voiced their displeasure not just for this release of the React Element 87, but for their long history of never scoring a purchase from the SNKRS app.
If you thought the shots at SNKRS was limited only to consumers, think again. Even the official Twitter account of Snickers candy bars got in on the conversation with a witty tweet of their own.
All in all, it was just another day for the sneaker world, where limited edition releases always leave everyone who came out empty handed feeling a bit emotional. Better luck next time.