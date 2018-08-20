Concepts Just Scored a Big New Deal With Zappos

One of the industry’s most influential independents has a major new backer.

Concepts, which opened its first store in Boston in 1996, has finalized an investment deal with Zappos.com. The pair first partnered on a series of pop-ups last year.

The move will allow Concepts, led by Tarek Hassan, to elevate its position within the boutique retail space, which is more competitive than ever before. The retailer counts three stores, in Boston, New York and the United Arab Emirates — and Zappos is likely to help propel further expansion.

Moving forward, the union will also allow Concepts to beef up its management team. The retailer will continue to operate independently, striving to maintain its authenticity. Behind the scenes, Zappos will lend logistical support, customer service know-how, and operational expertise.

“This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to enhance all facets of our company at a pivotal moment in our history. The future is incredibly bright and I am overjoyed with what the future holds for Concepts,” said Hassan. “The fact that we now have additional resources, helping us better serve our customers is a dream come true.”

On Monday, Concepts unveiled its latest collaboration style with Birkenstock. The classic Boston model gets a vibrant lime update on the upper.

The new collaboration style was unveiled today. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

The Concepts Birkenstock “Lime Grooved Leather Boston” will be available this Friday in the retailer’s Cambridge and New York locations — and on Concepts.com. Sizes 36 to 46 will be available for $250.