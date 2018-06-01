Barneys Is Releasing a Clarks Shoe Wu-Tang Clan Fans Will Love

Since exploding on the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s, the Wu-Tang Clan has made it very clear that its members love Clarks Wallabees. And this weekend, fans of both the collective and the brand have a collab to pick up, sold exclusively at Barneys.
Arriving tomorrow at the Barneys doors in New York and Los Angeles, as well as online at Barneys.com, is a pair of Clarks Wallabee colorways in collaboration with Wu Wear, the Wu-Tang Clan-inspired apparel label. Group members Robert “Rza” Diggs and Oliver “Power” Grant, in conjunction with Live Nation Merchandise, resurrected the once-burgeoning brand in 2017.
One look is black-on-black suede, and the other is maple suede. Both iterations boast the classic Wu Wear logo and come with a $190 price tag.
The latest release is the next thedropLA@barneys initiative, which is an immersive experience with more than 20 exclusive capsule collections, product drops, designer appearances, experiential installations and more with prominent names in fashion and entertainment.
