This Is What’s Inside the New Champion Store in NYC

Champion is having yet another moment in street style, and now, shoppers in New York City will have a new place to pick up the latest and greatest from the brand.

Opening on Saturday in the Soho neighborhood is the athletic-inspired label’s specialty store. And while the 4,900 square-foot space will boast customization (including embroidery and patches), and products only available there such as collaborations with renowned designer Todd Snyder, Big Apple-inspired collections and more, the best is saved for the footwear fanatic.

The brand confirmed that its acclaimed shoes, coveted looks by sneakerheads that it began to release again this year, will be featured on a sneaker wall, starting with its must-have fall ’18 silhouettes.

A look at the Champion sneaker wall in the brand's New York City store. CREDIT: Champion

Champion slides in the NYC door. CREDIT: Champion

“With the brand’s 100-year anniversary approaching, being able to celebrate Champion’s rich history while providing a seamless customer experience makes this the right time and place for Champion to continue expanding our retail presence,” Susan Hennike, president of Champion Athleticwear, said in a statement. “Our New York store will have the most comprehensive assortment of Champion product assembled anywhere in the U.S., making it the ultimate destination for our shoppers.”

On its opening day, Champion said the first 500 shopper will receive a limited-edition canvas tote bag with art designed by Bronx, N.Y.-based Andre Trenier. And with the opening, Champion will celebrate the 80th anniversary of its acclaimed Reverse Weave sweatshirts and hoodie by offering a limited-edition anniversary style, which will arrive as fall ’18 product hits.

Signage in the NYC store. CREDIT: Champion

A look inside Champion's new NYC store. CREDIT: Champion

Apparel in the Champion NYC store. CREDIT: Champion

To show off its heritage throughout the sports-inspired space (which boasts bleachers and recycled basketball courts as display fixtures), the label will showcase five vintage Reverse Weave throughout the store, as well as other archived pieces in a permanent vault, including a football jersey, a jersey from the iconic Dream Team, a collegiate jacket, an early sweater and a T-shirt.

The store is located at 434 Broadway.

