Carmelo Anthony Will Sign With Houston Rockets, Joining Fellow Jordan Brand Signature Player Chris Paul

After a year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Carmelo Anthony is on the move once again. After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal that also includes the Philadelphia 76ers, Anthony will be waived by Atlanta upon the completion of the deal to become a free agent, per the agreement by all parties involved. He will then sign with the Houston Rockets.

In Houston, the 34-year-old NBA veteran will join forces with the reigning NBA MVP, James Harden, along with his friend and fellow Jordan Brand athlete, Chris Paul.

This means the Rockets will now have two longtime signature athletes for Michael Jordan’s brand on their roster. Although Anthony had no new signature model for last season, his line includes 13 shoes. In lieu of a 14th new performance model, most recently the brand has been paying homage to his early days in the league by bringing back shoes he wore in the early 2000s. A special edition of his first signature shoe, the Jordan Melo 1.5, released in May in a “Hoodie Melo” colorway, as well an Air Jordan 2 Retro in a Denver Nuggets PE colorway he wore during his rookie season (2003-04) that released in June.

Air Jordan 2 Retro "Melo" CREDIT: Nike

Paul is catching up to Anthony in regards to signature models. He’s now on his 11th shoe with the brand, the CP3.XI, which debuted in April.

Jordan CP3.XI CREDIT: Nike

With the two longtime signature athletes on the roster, the Jordan Brand presence in Houston will obviously be strong next year. However, this is not the first time two high-profile Team Jordan members have been on the same NBA squad. In fact, both players have been involved in one-two punches for the brand on previous rosters. Paul teamed with Blake Griffin when both played for the Los Angeles Clippers, and Anthony played with Russell Westbrook, who just received his first signature model last season, in Oklahoma City.