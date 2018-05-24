A Classic Air Jordan Worn by Carmelo Anthony 15 Years Ago Is Coming Back

Carmelo Anthony quickly became a star in the NBA when he made his pro basketball debut 15 years ago with the Denver Nuggets. And to celebrate the baller’s career, Jordan Brand is set to release a beloved sneaker he wore during his rookie season.

The Air Jordan II “Melo” is scheduled to arrive in stores on June 9.

Air Jordan II "Melo" CREDIT: Nike

The predominantly white sneaker is executed with hits of the Nuggets colors — varsity maize and university blue. The shoe also boasts “Melo” branding on the insoles and inside the tongues.

A look from above the Air Jordan II "Melo." CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Air Jordan II "Melo." CREDIT: Nike

Another look at the Air Jordan II "Melo." CREDIT: Nike

During the 2003-04 season, Anthony averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The baller helped Denver to a 43-39 regular season record and a playoff berth a year after finishing with the worst record in the league. Anthony and the Nuggets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs that season by the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games.

Throughout the 2017-18 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Anthony wore several colorways from multiple looks from his signature franchise with Jordan Brand, including the Jordan Melo 1.5 and the Jordan Melo 13.

A Jordan Melo 1.5 look worn by Carmelo Anthony during the 2017-18 NBA season. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

