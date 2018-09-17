Converse’s One Star Collection With Carhartt Releases This Week

For Converse‘s latest project, the brand has teamed up with Carhartt Work in Progress for new iterations of the popular One Star silhouette.

The three-sneaker lineup captures the workwear aesthetic with extra-durable Cordura fabric on the uppers in olive green, black and cream colorways. Additional details are seen on the tongue tag made from the coated tarplike material seen on the trailer coverings of long-distance trucks. Printed on the tag includes the 313 area code, referencing Carhartt’s Detroit origins, which date to 1989. More D-ring hardware details are included on the heel, adding to the workwear-inspired heritage.

The Carhartt WIP x Converse collection releases on Sept. 20 on Converse.com, Carhartt-wip.com and select Converse retailers.

This isn’t the first time the brands have collaborated. Similar to this release, the duo dropped a three-shoe pack featuring the Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Ox sneakers in 2017.

The last collab from Converse to hit stores was a lineup of sneakers and apparel with legendary band Suicidal Tendencies’ lead singer, Mike Muir, which arrived Sept. 7. It dropped at the same time the group released a new album, “Still Cyco Punk After All These Years.” The collection featured new takes on the Chuck 70 Hi and Low.

