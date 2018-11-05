Cardi B Announces Partnership With Reebok

Cardi B has a new shoe deal.

The 26-year-old is partnering with Reebok.

As part of her deal with the athletic wear giant, the rapper will help promote the ’90s throwback Aztrek sneaker — a $100 style that falls in line with the current dad shoe trend.

Cardi B models the Aztrek sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy Image

Cardi will also help sell some of Reebok’s apparel, which she began pushing on Instagram last month, sparking rumors of a potential partnership between her and the brand.

As early as January, the rapper proved herself to be a Reebok fan. She sported old-school Reeboks in the ’90s-themed “Finesse” video alongside Bruno Mars — making her a fitting choice to sell the Aztrek sneaker.

In recent years, Reebok has made a push into the women’s market through signings of high-profile female celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande and Gal Gadot. Its parent, Adidas, has also secured a number of famous women onto its roster, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Karlie Kloss.

But apart from recent signings, Reebok has a strong tradition of working with hip-hop artists, which began in the early 2000s. The brand’s partnerships included artists like Missy Elliot, Queen Latifah, Jay Z and Pharrell. (Jay Z now is president of Puma Basketball, while Pharrell has put out recent collaborations with Adidas).

For Cardi, this Reebok signing expands on an already impressive portfolio of brand partnerships, which includes deals with Fashion Nova, Steve Madden and Tom Ford. She also reportedly turned down a deal with Diesel.

