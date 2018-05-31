The Softest Cushioning Yet From Brooks Is in These New Sneakers

Brooks is out to give runners a plush ride underfoot and will attempt to do so with sneakers featuring its softest cushioning to date.

The running-focused brand’s latest cushioning tech is DNA Loft foam, the second midsole compound it has introduced this year. The material will make its debut in an updated iteration of the Brooks Glycerin 16, which arrives next month.

“After delivering our highest energy return technology with DNA Amp, we challenged ourselves to go back to the lab and create the same unparalleled experience for runners who prefer an ultra-soft running experience,” Carson Caprara, director of global product line management for Brooks Running, said in a statement. “We heard from runners that they are looking for a supremely cushioned experience but don’t want any extra weight holding them back. With DNA Loft, we created a new way to blend our foam so that it delivers on-demand cushioning without added weight or bulk, providing runners with a comfortable and protected ride.”

A men's colorway of the Brooks Glycerin 16. CREDIT: Brooks

DNA Loft, according to Brooks, is plush and protective, and adapts to the stride, weight and speed of the runner. The brand stated the material provides a soft and protected experience because of its blend of ethylene-vinyl acetate, rubber and air.

The Brooks Glycerin 16, featuring the new DNA Loft cushioning, arrives Friday via Brooksrunning.com and will retail for $150. The next sneaker to feature the material is the Ghost 11, which will be available starting June 26 and will come with a $120 price tag.

Brooks will also release new sneakers in the fall featuring DNA Amp, the other midsole tech it released in 2018. The lineup will include the Levitate 2 and two new styles: Bedlam and Ricochet. The Levitate 2 arrives June 26 and will sell for $150; the Bedlam hits stores Sept. 1 with a $150 price tag; and the Ricochet will be available starting Oct. 1 and retails for $120.

