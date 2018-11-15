Beyoncé Buys Out Ivy Park, Cuts Ties With Topshop’s Sir Philip Green

Beyoncé has bought out her athleisure clothing label, Ivy Park, cutting ties from Topshop tycoon Sir Philip Green, who is under fire for harassment and bullying claims.

The singer’s company Parkwood has reportedly bought out the British businessman’s 50 percent share in Ivy Park, which she launched in 2016 with Green’s Arcadia Group.

Bey and Green announced their partnership in 2014, revealing they were linking up to design an athletic streetwear collection to be sold at Topshop. Beyoncé modeled the first range, which included tops, sports bras and leggings.

“After discussions of almost a year, Parkwood has acquired 100 percent of the Ivy Park brand. Topshop/Arcadia will fulfill the existing orders,” Ivy Park said in a statement. A spokesperson for Arcadia Group confirmed the settlement.

The buyout comes weeks after Green was accused of sexual harassment and workplace bullying by a number of his Arcadia Group employees. He also allegedly paid 500,000 pounds ($634,000) on an injunction against a newspaper gearing up to report on the story. The billionaire has denied all of the accusations of sexual harassment and racial abuse made by five former employees, calling any remarks he might have made “banter” and insisting that “there was never any intent to be offensive”.

Want more?

Beyoncé and ‘On the Run II’ Tour Dancers Perform in $199 Kenneth Cole Boots