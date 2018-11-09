9 Best Shoes for Fall ’19 From Top Outdoor Brands

Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2018 in Denver is underway, and the industry’s top brands made sure their most compelling shoes for fall ’19 shoes were on display. With Day 1 in the books, here are nine of the best footwear models from the show that you’ll see soon on shelves.
Adidas Outdoor Free Hiker GTX
Athletic style continues to influence the outdoor marketplace. This light hiker from Adidas Outdoor is executed with Gore-Tex waterproofing and an energy-returning Boost midsole. It will be available in August for men and women with a $250 price tag.
Merrell Zion
The Zion is a brand new look that pairs lifestyle and function. The light hiker is made to fit and feel like a sneaker, and features a Vibram Megagrip outsole and M Select Dry waterproofing. It will retail for $150.
Forsake Wilson
The Wilson is a lifestyle boot built with components making it able to withstand a light hike. It boasts premium leather, HydroGuard waterproofing and will be available starting in August for $150.
Vasque Talus AT UltraDry
The brand is out to provide quality boots at an entry-level, accessible price point. The Talus AT UltraDry comes equipped with the brand’s UltraDry waterproofing, a leather upper and a mesh collar. The style will cost $140 for the low and $150 for the bid, and will be available in men’s and women’s sizing.
Lowa Molveno
This men’s-only cold weather lifestyle boot features Gore-Tex Panda lining to keep your feet warm and dry, and comes equipped with a sneaker-esque midsole and outsole. It arrives in September and will retail for $230.
Xero Toronto
This high-top lifestyle look with a zero drop from heel to toe is made to feel like you’re wearing a slipper, and is made with a wool and polyester blend upper. It will retail for $110 and arrives in July.
Altra King MT 2
This trail runner is built for soft ground such as snow, mud or wet grass. It is executed with a Vibram Litebase outsole that’s less than 1 mm thick and 6 mm lugs, and drainage ports on upper, tongue and midsole.
Garmont Integra Mid WP
This silhouette is part of Garmont’s light hiking textile category, and is built with a Vibram Megagrip outsole that wraps up the heel, a synthetic knit upper and a proprietary waterproofing membrane. It will come in sizing for men and women, drops in August and will retail for $150.
La Sportiva Blizzard
Arriving in August is La Sportiva’s Blizzard, a winter trail runner with hobnails built on the sole for traction and Gore-Tex waterproofing. It will retail for $160.
