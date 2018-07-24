6 Best Shoes From 2018 Outdoor Retailer’s Top Brands Before They Arrive in Stores

The first day of 2018 Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Denver has come to a close, where some the industry’s top brands showcased what shoes are to come for spring ’19. After checking out what’s ready to be offered, here are six of the best footwear styles you’ll soon see in stores.

Hi-Tec X-Pert Mid and Low

Hi-Tec X-Pert Mid (L) and Low. CREDIT: Peter Verry

The looks are part of the brand’s Urban X line, which is made with the technical DNA of the brand but also boasts lifestyle appeal. The styles also feature full grain leather on the upper and the brand’s new plush Insite Technology insole. The X-Pert Low will sell for $100 and the mid’s price tag is $105.

The North Face Truxel Low

This low-cut hiking sneaker (which also comes in a mid) is both stylish and functional. The shoe features outsole lugs that wrap up the side of the shoe, a TPU coating on the yarn of the knit upper. It will be available in men’s and women’s sizing.

Merrell Jungle Moc 20

Merrell Jungle Moc 20 laced (L) and laceless. CREDIT: Peter Verry

On the 20th anniversary of the shoe, Merrell unveils new Jungle Moc looks that retail for $140. The styles are equipped with Vibram TC5 outsoles.

Timberland Brooklyn Mid

Timberland Brooklyn Mid CREDIT: Peter Verry

The Brooklyn line for men from Timberland comes with four sneaker-inspired styles, including two low-cut looks and two mid-cuts. One mid cut boasts a size zipper, making the look even more eye-catching.

Brooks’ Support Running Shoes

Brooks spring '19 support running shoes. CREDIT: Peter Verry

While they all differ in weight and feel, the support shoes from Brooks for the season feature a new Guiderails system that is sure to please running diehards everywhere. The sneakers with the new tech are theTranscend 6, the Ravenna 10 and the Adrenaline 19.

Adidas Outdoor Dope Dye Collection

Adidas Outdoor Dope Dye Collection CREDIT: Peter Verry

The brand is continuing on its sustainability mission for spring ’19 with its dope dye lineup. The shoes in the collection are made with a less wasteful dying process, where polyester pellets are dyed before the new fiber is extruded.

