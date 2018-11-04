Pittsburgh Steelers QB Honors Tree of Life Victims With Game-Day Footwear

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wore a special pair of cleats on the field today.

The NFL player paid tribute to the victims of the Oct. 27 shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood through his footwear.

The 36-year-old athlete’s Nike cleats had the words “Stronger Than Hate” written on the toe in white bubble letters. They featured a red and blue star taken from the team’s branding, with a gold Star of David on the top.

Roethlisberger’s cleats on the field. CREDIT: Nick Wass/AP/Shutterstock

Numerous employees from the Steelers’ organization, including players and coaches, stepped out to the funeral for two of the shooting victims, Cecil and David Rosenthal. The men’s sister, Michele Rosenthal, once served as the team’s community relations manager and is close with Roethlisberger and his wife.

The Steelers franchise commemorated the 11 lives lost in the shooting at their Oct. 28 home game. The team held a moment of silence before their game last week against the Cleveland Browns.

Today, the team was on the road, facing the Baltimore Ravens. While Roethlisberger sported the tribute cleats for the warmups prior to the game, he changed into his regular gold and black cleats for the action. Players who do not wear uniform-abiding cleats on the field incur a fine from the NFL.

