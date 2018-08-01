Bape and Adidas Originals Have an All-Camo-Everything Apparel Collection

Bape (A Bathing Ape) and adidas Originals have teamed up once again, this time for an all-new apparel collection this fall. The collaboration features the legendary streetwear brand’s famous “1st Camo” pattern in a variety of color options in all-over prints on each piece.

The apparel includes co-branded track jackets, track pants, and T-shirts for men and women (in unisex sizing). The capsule collection launched July 28 at Adidas.com and select retailers.

The Bape x Adidas Originals FW18 apparel collection in green camo. CREDIT: Adidas

Bape’s iconic camo print, featuring the Japanese label’s “Ape Head” logo integrated into a classic woodland camouflage pattern, is available on each item of the collection in four tonal color options, including red, black, blue and the original green. The multiple color choices allow you to create one matching track suit, or you can go extra bold and mix and match the various hues into your own unique combination.

Adidas fans will recall seeing the famous camo pattern on the limited edition Bape x Adidas Dame 4 collaboration that released during the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The Bape x Adidas Originals FW18 apparel collection in red camo. CREDIT: Adidas

The branding on the apparel collection is just as bold as the all-over print, featuring large Adidas Trefoil logos that call to mind the brand’s sportswear heritage. The track jacket and track pants also feature the brand’s signature 3-stripe detailing running down the legs and arms, respectively. Bape prominently adds their “Ape Head” logo in white on each piece, as well. Each piece also adds a co-branded tag to the hem to finish off the stylish capsule.

Detail of Bape x Adidas Originals FW18 apparel in blue camo. CREDIT: Adidas