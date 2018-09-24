These Wool Sneakers From a Small Swiss Brand Are Both Stylish and Sustainable

The Baabuk Smart Wooler in dark gray on foot.

Sustainable footwear is in right now, and Switzerland-based Baabuk has a stylish new unisex sneaker on the way made with ethically sourced wool from Portugal.

Arriving Wednesday exclusively via Baabuk.com is the Smart Wooler, a silhouette the brand stated is both responsibly-made and comfortable. The high-top look, according to Baabuk, is constructed with 100-percent sustainable and ethically sourced wool from Portugal.

The lightweight and breathable style features merino wool lining and elastic laces, and will debut in four colorways: a tonal blue look, one executed in tonal gray hues, a predominantly dark gray style and a mostly yellow iteration. All but the dark gray feature a while midsole and outsole.

The four Baabuk Smart Wooler colorways. CREDIT: Baabuk

The Baabuk Smart Wooler will retail for 89 euro (or roughly $105 at the current conversion rate). And if you’re outside of Switzerland, you can still buy a pair, as the brand ships throughout the world.

Baabuk was founded in 2013, and offers a range of products that includes slippers, several sneaker styles and boots. The brand’s slippers and boots are produced in its Nepal workshop using wool from New Zealand, and its sneakers are made in Portugal with the wool coming from the area near Serra de Estrela National Park.

