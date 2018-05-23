Atmos Adds Stacked Shoe Box Prints to 3 Iconic Nike Air Max Models

There is no sneaker shop more famous for their Nike Air Max collaborations than Japan’s Atmos. The retailer has released some of the most sought-after editions of big-bubbled running shoes to hit the market since the early 2000s, including the recently re-released “Animal Pack”, the Air Max 1 “Elephant” and the “Duck Camo” Air Max 90 just to name a few.

This summer Atmos is ready to drop another instant-classic collection, featuring the three most popular Air Max sneakers ever, the Air Max 1, Air Max 90 and Air Max 95, in unique new colorways featuring a graphic print of stacked Nike shoe boxes. Making their admiration for Nike (which is already obvious) official, the set has been dubbed by the Tokyo sneaker gods the “We Love Nike” pack.

The model receiving the most buzz from the pack is the Air Max 90, which Atmos features in a colorway reminiscent of its iconic original “Infrared” look. With a black suede base, most of the upper is covered with the shoe box print while Infrared accents and glossy snakeskin detailing on the Swooshes add the final touches.

The Air Max 1 takes inspiration from a 1998 lifestyle release of the shoe with a leather upper, featuring the original blue colorway from 1987 that replaces the solid grey panels with the shoe box print.

The Air Max 95 takes on a colorway reminiscent of the original gray-scale color scheme of the shoe, adding the shoe boxes to two of the wavy side panels with bright red accents. A second version of the model with jade green accents was also produced, but will release exclusively in-store at Atmos.

The Atmos x Nike Air Max “We Love Nike” collection releases in the U.S. on June 2 via Nike SNKRS and at select retailers.