A$AP Rocky Credits This Designer for a Sneaker, but Osiris Co-Founder Sets the Record Straight

A$AP Rocky credited former pro skater Dave Mayhew for creating the retro Osiris shoe that inspired his new sneaker with Under Armour. And designer Brian Reid isn’t happy about it.

In an interview with FN, Reid said it was he and pro skater Tony Magnusson, and not Mayhew, who designed the Osiris D3 2001 silhouette, which informed the design of A$AP Rocky’s Under Armour SRLo sneaker. (Reid and Magnusson are also two of the founders of Osiris.)

“This is a shoe that Osiris never stopped selling that I designed. Can you imagine if they did this at Nike to Tinker Hatfield?” Reid said.

Osiris D3 2001 CREDIT: Zappos

According to Reid, the D3 2001 was designed while he and Magnusson were in Pusan, Korea. Reid said he led the design and was mainly responsible for its upper, and Magnusson was behind the outsole.

Reid said Mayhew wasn’t even in Korea as the shoe was being created.

“What makes me laugh and cry at the same time is when I see articles from social media, trade and other famous publications with the reach of millions, talking about how Dave is a brilliant legendary shoe designer,” Reid said. “It outright disgusts me because Dave was not there — no involvement, no emails, no phone calls, nothing. Dave wasn’t in the country, time zone or continent.”

While Mayhew endorsed the D3 2001, Reid stated he didn’t like the shoe when he was first presented with it.

“It was too much in his opinion,” Reid said. “He couldn’t skate in it, but he endorsed it.”

Mayhew being recognized as the D3 2001 designer, Reid said, has caused him complications professionally.

“He is taking credit for my life’s work, for a trade that I have been doing for 23 years, damaging my reputation and taking away from future opportunities that rightfully should be directed to me,” Reid said.

In September, A$AP Rocky shouted out Mayhew in a GQ article as the D3 2001 skate shoe, which was rebutted via Instagram by Osiris shortly after.

Under Armour also has Mayhew listed as the original sneaker’s designer on the product listing for the SRLo.

Under Armour initially released — and sold out of — 500 pairs of the SRLo at a Harlem, N.Y. pop-up shop in September. A larger drop occurred via UA.com yesterday, and once again, the sneakers sold out. The style retailed for $250.

