Here’s How You Can Buy A$AP Rocky’s Skate-Inspired Under Armour Sneaker

If you’re looking to buy rap star A$AP Rocky’s much anticipated skate-inspired sneaker with Under Armour, tonight is the night — and Harlem, New York, is where you can get it.

The limited-edition AWGE x Under Armour SRLo shoe will be available tonight at a multi-level pop-up shop located at 3560 Broadway.

The pop-up is designed to showcase the culture and imagination that inspired the kicks and will feature a first-floor retro skate experience, featuring legendary skaters alongside performers, athletes and celebrities. The retail portion is on the second floor, and the third floor will be the home of a rave.

And, for fans of the rapper and his A$AP Mob, the crew will be in attendance in a VIP section on the third floor lounge and the roof.

A closeup of A$AP Rocky’s sneaker with Under Armour. CREDIT: Under Armour

The tongue of A$AP Rocky’s Under Armour sneaker. CREDIT: Under Armour

The sneakers, which are inspired by ’90s skate and rave culture (and designed with former pro skater and Dave Mayhew), are executed with Under Armour tech, including its latest Hovr cushioning. They will debut in a pair of colorways (black/black and black/blue) and also feature a mixed material upper as well as a reflective lacing system.

A$AP Rocky’s kicks are limited to 500 pairs total — 250 of each colorway — and will be sold exclusively at the pop-up shop. The AWGE x Under Armour SRLo will retail for $250.

A close-up of the black/cream A$AP Rocky x Under Armour sneaker. CREDIT: Under Armour

