This Cool Danish Sneaker Brand Uses New Tech on This Futuristic Sneaker Style

A new, futuristic shoe is coming this week from lifestyle sneaker label Arkk Copenhagen, which will also boast fresh tech from the brand.

Arriving on Friday is the Octako FG W13. The style, according to the brand, boasts its latest minimalist 3-D knit upper, dubbed FutureGrid.

The Arkk Copenhagen Octako FG W13 in black luminous green. CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

But that’s not all the tech Arkk is infusing into the shoe. The brand is also incorporating its WAVE13 sole unit into the sneaker, which it said takes design cues from the Den Blå Planet Aquarium in Denmark.

The sole features curves under the arch to go along with sharp geometric lines, which not only keeps it aligned with the current chunky shoe trend, but also enhances the cushioning, according to the label.

Aesthetically, the high-top shoe has a contemporary look, with a sock-like upper, color blocked branding on the vamp, and a silicon molded heel with Arkk branding.

The Arkk Copenhagen Octako FG W13 will retail for $185 and debut in two colorways: black luminous green and silver gray light rust.

Arkk Copenhagen Octako FG W13 in silver gray light rust. CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

The Arkk Copenhagen Octako FG W13 in the black luminous green coloroway. CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

FN profiled Arkk Copenhagen last month, and the brand’s founders Kasper Høj Rasmussen and Thomas Refdahl outlined the sneakers it will deliver for spring ’19. The styles will feature the brand’s new PWR55 midsole, which boasts an aggressive look and is built for all-day comfort. Arkk will also offer silhouettes that fit in well with the ongoing chunky trend, as well as a women’s-only sneaker.

