This Futuristic Lifestyle Sneaker Is Equipped With Top-Tier Performance Tech

For its latest release, Denmark-based Arkk Copenhagen is focused on both aesthetics and tech, equipping an eye-catching lifestyle sneaker with a renowned lacing system frequently used by outdoor performance brands.

Arriving Friday is the Arkk Copenhagen Hypertrex FG Boa W13, a unisex high-top pair of kicks that the brand described as its “most futuristic sneaker to date.” To keep it looking like it was made in the future its chunky Wave13 sole unit, a component used on prior fall ’18 styles. (Arkk said this is the final shoe that will use the Wave13.)

Keeping your feet locked into the kicks is a Boa lacing system, used mostly on aggressive outdoor-focused shoes, with its closure discs on the back of the shoes. The style also features the brand’s sleek and sock-like FutureGrid knit upper.

The heels of the Arkk Copenhagen Hypertrex FG Boa W13 “Midnight Wind Gray.” CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

“It’s such a clean, functional design. [And] you got to love that beautiful clicking sound every time you lace up,” says Arkk Copenhagen creative director Kasper Høj Rasmussen said in a statement.

The Arkk Copenhagen Hypertrex FG Boa W13 will debut in two colorays (“Midnight Wind Gray” and “Black Titanium”) and will retail for $230.

Arkk Copenhagen Hypertrex FG Boa W13 “Black Titanium” CREDIT: Arkk

Arkk Copenhagen Hypertrex FG Boa W13 “Midnight Wind Gray” CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

