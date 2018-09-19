This All-Weather Lifestyle Sneaker Is the Newest Look From Arkk Copenhagen

Sneakerheads want to wear their kicks no matter the weather. And Arkk Copenhagen has a solution for when the conditions get poor.

Arriving Friday is the Chrontech HS W13, a new all-weather style from the Denmark-based lifestyle sneaker brand. The high-cut, sneaker-boot silhouette will retail for $185.

Arkk Copenhagen Chrontech HS W13 CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

The sneakers, which the brand said were designed to “keep the water out, the wind at bay and the warmth in,” are executed with a breathable and durable Hydrix Shield membrane, a component that is both wind and water resistant. The style also boasts 400 grams of lightweight insulation.

The Chrontech HS W13 features its Wave13 sole unit, which is inspired by the Den Blå Planet Aquarium in Denmark, as well as an Arkk-branded heel tab and hiking-inspired laces.

The model will debut in a black/neon coral colorway, with black dominating much of the shoe and neon coral providing accents.

FN spoke with Arkk Copenhagen’s founders last month, who confirmed that the label — which is already found in roughly 500 stores in more than 30 countries — will be in three new markets before the end of the year: the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Arkk Copenhagen Chrontech HS W13 CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

Another look at the Arkk Copenhagen Chrontech HS W13. CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

A look from above the Arkk Copenhagen Chrontech HS W13. CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

The heels of the Arkk Copenhagen Chrontech HS W13. CREDIT: Arkk Copenhagen

