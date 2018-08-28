Slides are as hot as the weather right now, and APL may have delivered one of the most sizzling looks of the summer.

Out online now is the APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide, which can be picked up at Athleticpropulsionlabs.com for $100 each. And if you’re interested in having many color options, you’re in luck: The brand released several different hues for men and women.

Both can pick pairs up in black, cosmic gray, gray denim, mauve, parchment and red. And blush and sunbeam yellow are out for women only.

The debut colorways of the new APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide. CREDIT: APL

The APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide is machine-washable and weighs in at 4 ounces. The look boasts a seamless and flexible TechLoom strap (with oversized APL branding) featuring a mesh backing to keep your foot cool and dry. It also has antimicrobial mesh on top of the 3-D molded footbed built to massage the foot with every stride, and the brand’s new lightweight Propelium midsole and outsole. Finishing the slide is a segmented lattice-grid traction pattern for comfort and structural integrity.

“We sought out to create the world’s most comfortable slide. … We engineered this slide to the highest degree, as we do with all of our footwear and are very excited to be entering in the slide market,” Adam Goldston, co-founder of APL, explained in a statement.

And Ryan Goldston, co-founder of APL and brother of Adam, added, “We approached creating a slide in the same manner that we do for creating a running shoe. It was important to us to treat the design process very similar to the one we use for all our other footwear. We started with reimagining how a slide could be constructed and what materials we were looking to utilize. The result is what we truly believe is the world’s most comfortable slide.”

A look at the APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide. CREDIT: APL

Another look at the new APL Big Logo TechLoom Slide for men and women. CREDIT: APL

