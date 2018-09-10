An Alife Version of the Fila Disruptor 2 Sneaker Is Imminent

Set your alarm clocks to wake up early on Wednesday because Alife is releasing its own special version of the shoe of the summer: the Fila Disruptor 2.

On Sept. 12, the uber-hot streetwear brand will unveil its unisex collaboration on its website, Alifenewyork.com, and in its store on Rivington Street in New York. For European sneaker fans, Foot Locker EU locations will begin stocking the kicks starting Friday, Sept. 14.

An ad shot by William Eadon, for the Alife x Fila Disruptor 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

Though the Fila Disruptor was introduced in 1996, it re-emerged this year as one of the hottest dad sneakers on the market, popping up on the feet of elite trendsetters like Emily Ratajkowski and Dakota Fanning. And with their attainable price point, the sneakers also quickly became a favorite among the masses as well.

Alife’s special edition of the kicks feature a number of unique elements. For instance, the New York brand’s logo is emblazoned on the shoe’s quarter panel and tongue, and it added its own custom eyerow detailing, as well as a padded tongue and collar.

In addition, the heels of the shoes are embroidered with the words “NEW” and “WORK.” And indeed, the brand is laying clear claim to ownership of this sneaker creation — just check out the “all rights reserved” disclaimer on the toe.

The Alife x Fila Disruptor 2 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

The Alife x Fila Disruptor 2 sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

The Alife x Fila Disruptor 2 sneaker will retail for $90 in the U.S. and $120 euros in the EU.

