Sean Wotherspoon Teases His Next Air Max 1/97 Sneaker

Sneaker fans who missed out on the release of Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 1/97 on Air Max Day (March 26) will have another chance at the model. Thanks to Wotherspoon on Instagram, the vintage shop owner turned Nike-designer shares an early sample of a future project.

According to Wotherspoon, the upper will feature a take on the opposite end of the spectrum from the original multicolored design by dressing it in a light blue corduroy. “I’m thinking add some color to the sole, make that air bubble infrared, gotta change the sock liner to yellow, maybe a new color insole?!, fix the denim on the tabs, and do a gradient from light to dark blue instead of all light blue?!?” said Wotherspoon.

The hybrid takes design cues from the vintage Nike hats of the ’80s. The corduroy upper is created with unfinished edges, which sits atop an Air Max 1 tooling.

The Nike Air Max 1/97 SW VF is currently reselling on the secondary market for approximately $600.

Want more?

How to Get the Limited-Edition Nikes That Just Sold for Over $90,000

Here’s Everything That Happened at the First Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 Release

DJ Khaled Kicks Off Summer in Colorful Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97 & Matching Hawaiian Shorts for Vegas Set