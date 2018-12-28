Here’s How Much Money You Would’ve Spent to Buy Every Jordan Released in 2018

The Air Jordan "Not For Resale," which released in November.

Sneaker shopping is an expensive hobby — even if you’re getting your kicks at retail prices.

To purchase every one of the signature Air Jordan releases that came out in 2018, you would have needed to drop $32,800 at retail, according to a J23 App report shared on Twitter yesterday.

There were 184 “signature” styles that dropped this year. Retail prices started at $130 for the Jordan 11 Retro Low GG “Bleached Coral,” with a high of $250 for the Jordan 11 Retro “Cap and Gown,” the Jordan 3 Retro JTH NRG “Bio Beige” and the Jordan 6 Retro “Chinese New Year.”

A look at the Air Jordan 6 Retro “Chinese New Year.” CREDIT: Nike

Many of the Jordan styles released this year are now more expensive to procure.

Jordan released its “Not for Resale” style with the intent of slowing the resale market, with one retailer going so far as to require patrons to wear the kicks out of the store and leave their shoeboxes behind. Ironically, the kicks are now selling for between $400 and $500 — more than double their retail price point of $160.

The “Not For Resale” Air Jordan 1 in varsity maize. CREDIT: Nike

Also highly coveted are some of the Jordan Brand styles that never made it to market this year, available only to friends and family of the sneaker brand. Among the kicks that drummed up buzz in 2018 — despite their unavailability to the public — were the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 5 and the Air Jordan 13 created specifically for the University of Oregon track team.

While the total price of next year’s releases is to be determined, the brand has kicks on deck for release in the new year. An Air Jordan 12 “Chinese New Year” sneaker comes to market in January, a follow-up on the Chinese New Year style introduced in 2018.