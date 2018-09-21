These Jordans Got Upgraded With Nike’s React Cushioning

The lateral side of the Jordan Apex-Utility.

Following weeks of teasers from Jordan Brand, the label has officially announced that the classic Air Jordan 1 model is getting an update to its tooling with Nike’s React Cushioning technology.

Dubbed the Jordan Apex-Utility, this upcoming model will combine design elements from the past and improve it with its latest Flight Utility technology. “Flight Utility is about designing for the future — extrapolating from the core Jordan Brand DNA along an innovation and function-first approach,” said David Creech, VP of design for Jordan Brand.

A performance-based approach, the upper borrows design cues from the Air Jordan 1, created from the brand’s lightweight Flyknit material housed within a translucent shroud.

The lacing system on the Jordan Apex-Utility. CREDIT: Jordan Brand

In addition to a traditional lacing system seen on the tongue, the model’s standout feature is its adjustable heel straps that allow for a custom fit for the wearer. Additional details include Flight Utility graphics seen on both the tongue and heel tabs.

The adjustable heel straps on the Jordan Apex-Utility. CREDIT: Jordan Brand

The upper is paired with a React-cushioned midsole, one of Nike’s most popular cushioning systems introduced back in 2017.

The React-cushioned tooling on the Jordan Apex-Utility CREDIT: Jordan Brand

According to Jordan Brand, sneaker fans can expect the Jordan Apex-Utility to release sometime in 2019.

Nike’s React cushioning made noise in 2018 when the Nike Element React 87 model was unveiled by Jun Takahashi’s Undercover fashion show during the Paris Fashion Week in March.

