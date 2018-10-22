Finally, Air Jordans That Can Withstand Inclement Weather

If you like to wear your sneakers all year round but hate how the brutal fall and winter weather beats them up, Jordan Brand has a solution for you.

Arriving this week is a pair of colorways of the Air Jordan 9 Boot, which will come in men’s sizing.

The kicks are a beefed-up version of a signature basketball sneaker of NBA icon Michael Jordan, executed with a nubuck upper, metal D-ring eyelets, a rugged tread pattern and laces reminiscent of those featured on boots.

Jordan Brand’s two colorways of the model area vastly different: one is traditional, and the other is bold. For those who enjoy hues reminiscent of the fall, there is the “Wheat” look, using the hue throughout the upper, midsole and outsole, with the only contrast coming from the eyelets. The other is “Green Abyss,” an eye-catching look that features gray, teal, purple, orange and red tones.

Air Jordan 9 Boot “Wheat” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 9 Boot “Green Abyss” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 9 Boot in “Wheat” and “Green Abyss” arrives Wednesday and will retail for $225. The model can be purchased via the SNKRS app.

But if you’re looking to get a pair today, you can get the “Black/Concord” iteration of the Air Jordan 9 Boot, which also retails for $225. It is available men’s sizing on SNKRS.

Air Jordan 9 Boot “Black/Concord” CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Russell Westbrook Pays Homage to Late Broadcaster Craig Sager With These Wild Jordans

Here’s What’s Releasing for Jordan Brand This Holiday Season

Jordan Brand Opens a Huge All-Jordan Store in Los Angeles