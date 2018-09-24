These Air Jordan 7s Samples Are Releasing Thursday

Sneaker fans can finally get their hands on the low-cut variation of the Air Jordan 7, originally teased as samples in 2008 and set to release this week.

The Air Jordan 7 Low will drop in a trio of style when it makes its retail debut, including one familiar and beloved colorway, and two new iterations: the vibrant “Taxi” and “Concord” looks.

The Air Jordan 7 Low “Concord” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 7 Low “Taxi” CREDIT: Nike

The original “Bordeaux” iteration from 1992 joins the lineup, with each pair sporting nubuck and leather on the uppers, which sit atop a classic Air Jordan 7 tooling that diehard fans of the sneakers are accustomed to.

The Air Jordan 7 Low “Bordeaux” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 7 Low “Bordeaux” CREDIT: Nike

The trio will be given the NRG label, which signifies that the pairs will receive a premium treatment and will release in a more limited fashion. Retailing at $140, the three Air Jordan 7 Lows will release on Thursday via the SNKRS app.

The Air Jordan 7 originally released in 1992 when NBA icon Michael Jordan was on his way to becoming a two-time NBA champion. Unlike some of his signature models that came before, this sneaker was the latest to swap out the popular visible air unit on the midsole.

