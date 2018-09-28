This New Air Jordan 5 Covered in Drawings Drops Tomorrow

Jordan Brand has released numerous iterations of the beloved Air Jordan 5, but the one dropping this weekend is far different from the rest. This take on the sneaker features illustrations from students in the Chicago area.

Arriving Saturday is the Air Jordan 5 “Wings,” which boasts an upper with drawings from kids at Little Black Pearl, a nonprofit cultural arts center. The concept of the sneakers is inspired by the Jordan Wings program, a community-centered initiative that is geared toward helping youth worldwide realize their potential through the power of education.

Air Jordan 5 “Wings” CREDIT: Nike

To play off the shoe’s name, the sneakers feature a wings lace toggle, the early branding used on NBA icon Michael Jordan’s signature styles, as well as a modified Wings logo on the lateral side. (The side wings glows in the dark, along with the outsole and other accents throughout the shoe.)

White serves as the backdrop of the sneaker, with the color providing for a clean and bright midsole, and color contrast coming from the students’ illustrations. The collar lining is black, and the tongue is a reflective silver with black Jumpman branding.

The Air Jordan 5 “Wings” arrives at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS, and will retail for $200 in men’s sizing. The kicks will also be available on the app in big kids’ sizing for $160.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 “Wings.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of he Air Jordan 5 “Wings.” CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Air Jordan 5 “Wings.” CREDIT: Nike

The toe boxes of the Air Jordan 5 “Wings.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 5 “Wings.” CREDIT: Nike

