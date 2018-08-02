An Air Jordan 5 Is Releasing In Tribute to the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air – With No Laces

The Air Jordan 5 “Grape” is making a comeback this year, but probably not exactly like how you would have expected it. The iconic original colorway is slated to return in a special edition that pays homage to the person not named Michael Jordan that gave it the most shine back in 1990: Will Smith — or more accurately, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

At first glance, the new version of the “Grape” colorway, which is one of the most beloved original Air Jordans not in a Chicago Bulls color scheme, appears to simply be just another retro of the shoe. But look closer, and you’ll see some unique details.

In this series of early previews of the Air Jordan 5 in question shared by Instagram account @sneakerjamz, you can see that they have no shoelaces, and you literally cannot put in laces even if you want, because there are no eyelets for them. This is no factory error, as the intentionally laceless design is an homage to how Smith often preferred to wear the Air Jordan 5, with no laces, adding his own unique flair to the sneakers.

Will Smith wearing the Air Jordan 5 "Grape" without laces. CREDIT: Moviestore/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of the tongue of the shoe in the Instagram photos above also reveals that the tongue is stamped with “West Philadelphia,” a reference to the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom’s iconic opening theme song.

No official release information for the rumored laceless Air Jordan 5 “Grape” is available yet, but it is expected to be an NRG release from Nike, which means it will be available in limited quantities.